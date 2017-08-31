Church volunteers taking boats, donations to Texas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Church volunteers taking boats, donations to Texas

By Jasmine Turner, Reporter
Supplies for Harvey victims (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Before the sun rises Friday morning, a small group of volunteers will make a 20-hour drive from Richmond to Houston.

"Tuesday morning, the Lord woke me up and told me it was time for me to get to work," explained Pastor Daniel Holmes with Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Church.

Calling on the community, Pastor Holmes organized a mission to send relief to Texas. With Hurricane Harvey forcing thousands from their homes, the heart-wrenching images are something he can't shake.

"If you feel it in your heart of hearts, if you get a gut feeling you need to help, do it," said Pastor Holmes 

In just two days, an overflow of donations were collected in the parking lot of Mount Gilead Full Gospel International Church.

Pastor Holmes and volunteers were packing cars, counting down, until the moment they leave for Houston. They are taking water, baby formula, toiletries, and diapers. 

"We're taking two boats, and we're going to go in try to find some people and just save some lives," he said.

On Friday, five good Samaritans will begin a nearly day long journey, leaving just before 5 a.m. They plan to spend at least five days in Houston on a mission to give comfort and necessities, to a city in crisis.

