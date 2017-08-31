Church volunteers taking boats, donations to Texas

Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>
Many local teams hit the field on Thursday this week, either due to original scheduling or moving Friday games up due to potential rain.More >>
Before the sun rises Friday morning, a small group of volunteers will make a 20-hour drive from Richmond to Houston.More >>
Before the sun rises Friday morning, a small group of volunteers will make a 20-hour drive from Richmond to Houston.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are joining hurricane relief efforts, donating $2,000.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are joining hurricane relief efforts, donating $2,000.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.More >>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>