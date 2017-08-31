RVA helps Harvey victims: officers headed to TX, school adopts stranded students

Richmonders are answering the call to action to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Three VCU police officers are using their own time and money to travel down. Officer Chris Kesler, Officer Andrew Riggot, and Officer Nick Finch will head down this weekend after they finish their evening shift to help with search and rescue efforts.

"There just happens to be thousands of people who are stuck down there and we figured there's no better way to spend our time and then serve people in our community," said Officer Kesler who says he got the idea while eating lunch with the other officers.

They have partnered with an organization called RAM, Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps. Not only will they provide medical assistance but will also help with search and rescue. The officers are also coming from a military background which they say will help.

The officers are not being sent by VCU so they will be paying for food, supplies and gas. Click here if you want to help.

St. Edward Epiphany Catholic School (SEECS) in Chesterfield is adopting True Cross Catholic School (TCCS) in Dickinson, Texas. True Cross Catholic is under water and the principal is not sure how much is lost. In the mean time, St. Edward students are raising funds in various ways to help the students 1,400 miles away.

"Most of our middle school students said what can we do," said St. Edward-Epiphany principal Emily Elliott.

Efforts are being led by eighth grader Taylor Zebel and seventh grader Charlie Elliott.

"We're here to help them, here to support them," said Zebel. "We'll be their shoulder to cry on. We're here to help them do anything and get them anything they need to help them feel better."

SEECS students are hosting their first fundraiser Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, for their Texas counterparts. Every student who brings at least $1 gets a uniform-free day at SEECS. SEECS Students are also organizing a bake sale, as well as working together to author a children's book, with all proceeds going directly to help TCCS.

Also, the school is also selling "Together in Love & Faith" t-shirts with 100 percent of the proceeds going to True Cross Catholic School. The t-shirts, with youth and adult sizes available, can be ordered online by clicking here. Youth t-shirts sell for $15, and adult t-shirts sell for $20.

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Church in Chesterfield is sending a truck of supplies to Houston.

"We are also taking boats to assist in the rescue efforts in Houston," said Pastor Daniel Holmes. "We will take all donations for the victims in Houston

Thursday, August 31, 2017. They are in need of diapers and baby formula, also sanitary napkins and toiletries. Water is a must!"

Mt. Gilead is taking donations until 4 p.m. Thursday. The church is located at 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd.in Richmond.

