2 men arrested for firing shots in Petersburg street; guns, drugs seized

Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots in a Petersburg neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police also found them in possession of drugs.

The call came in around 5:40 p.m. from the 600 block of Cottonwood Drive. Officers received a report saying three men were in the roadway firing shots. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a crowd standing in the roadway and saw that shots were being fired into the air.

Police say the three men started running when officers approached them. Two of them were arrested -- Deontae Balthrop, 27, of Chester, and Dominique Hill, 27, of Petersburg.

Officers recovered three handguns, one of which belonged to a third suspect, who dropped his gun as he ran from the scene. Police also found cocaine, marijuana, a scale, OxyContin, and Xanax pills.

The two men face a long list of charges, including possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, brandishing a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Hill is also wanted on several warrants for missing court in multiple jurisdictions, and he was arrested on those charges.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

