Hopewell to unveil finance expenditures nearly two years after state deadline

For years, Hopewell has broken state law, according to the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts Office, by not revealing what money has come in and out of the city. The outgoing city manager says that information is now ready to be released, nearly two years after the deadline. It comes as the state auditor just met with Hopewell leaders this week.

"We have a financial reporting problem. We do not have a financial problem,” said Mark Haley, who is retiring as City Manager.

According to Virginia code, cities must file annually on or before Nov. 30 a detailed statement showing revenues, expenditures and fund balances for the preceding fiscal year, accompanied by an audited financial report. In Hopewell, that hasn't happened since 2014.

"The auditors will make recommendations. There have always been some staffing concerns. Do we have the right amount of people in finance?" Haley added.

Last year, the city fired its finance director, and consultants found 90 cases of money being transferred without documentation. The group that determines bond ratings for cities placed Hopewell under review back in February for not having updated financial information. Just this month, the company withdrew the city's enhanced bond rating.

"When I saw that online, it triggered me to want to find out what was going on behind the scenes that we weren't aware of,” said Council Member Jasmine Gore.

Gore requested a meeting with the state auditor.

"The APA wasn't there to help us. They were more or less there to hear from us, so in that regard, I didn't think the meeting was really unnecessary," Haley said.

“The city's finances, our budget is supposed to be shared online for everyone to access and if it's not shared online, it's supposed to have a hard copy available in City Hall for people to view. Neither one of those has been created for the public. At the end of the day, I have to make sure that I'm protecting my citizen's tax dollars. In addition to that, I need to make sure that I'm being held accountable,” Gore added.

Haley’s last day on the job is Thursday. As he enters retirement, he says the city is working to get on track by preparing to hire a new finance director, a new city attorney, and now a new city manager.

Haley says the final 2015 audit will become public any day now. That still leaves the city playing catch up on the 2016 audit and then the 2017 report, which is due in November. Haley says meeting that deadline isn't likely.

The only other town in the state that's behind is Manassas Park.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12