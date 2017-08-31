Hopewell to unveil finance expenditures nearly two years after state deadline

For years, Hopewell has broken state law, according to the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts Office, by not revealing what money has come in and out of the city.More >>
NBC 12 is getting answers into the city of Hopewell's ongoing issues when it comes to reporting its finances.
The Virginia Department of Education and Petersburg City Public Schools issued a full report on the investigation into SOL testing procedures at A.P. Hill Elementary. The investigation showed that some teachers were offering help to students during the SOL test.
The Petersburg fire marshal says a blaze that broke out at a home on Rome Street is suspicious in nature.
Petersburg has hired Darnetta Tyus as the city's deputy manager.
