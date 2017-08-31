Hanover deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery.

It happened around 12:43 p.m. on Thursday in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Deputies say the suspect went inside the bank and gave a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect has a large build, was wearing a green cap with a blue brim, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans. He was last seen walking away from the bank.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

