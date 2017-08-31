NBC12 Viewpoint: Carriage agreement with DIRECTV temporarily extended

By: Kym Grinnage email

This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers.

I am pleased to let you know WWBT's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first.

As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen.

Stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days.

In Richmond, you donated nearly $45,000 to benefit the Red Cross relief efforts, and we are truly grateful for your support.

We are also devoting air time to public service announcements and news mentions to drive donations and to make sure the storm victims get the help they need.

That's why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV and we're pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts. We hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.

