After nearly 7 months, missing dog is reunited with family in Chesterfield

In the right place, at the right time, an animal is finding himself at home tonight after nearly seven months of survival.

The journey begins in a Chester neighborhood, where homes are lined by small wooded lots. The Brooks family often has wildlife wander onto their porch and will humanely relocate them when possible to give them a safer place for them to live.

That was the plan on Monday night when Don Brooks put out a live trap on his porch, hoping to catch a fox he had seen zipping through his woods at night.

"He was always out running through the trees, so fast we'd only get quick glimpses. We'd only see him at night, running so fast he looked just like a fox," explained Brooks, who put out a live trap hoping to catch the fox and relocate him.

"It turned out not to be a fox," said Brooks, who showed a picture of the creature he caught instead.

The small face of a small sheltie peered back at him from the trap. He immediately brought the dog to the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter.

"He was hunched down, looked really scared. We started to check him out. His leg was caught through his collar and looked like it had been embedded into his shoulder," said Carrie Jones, the Animal Shelter Supervisor.

Her staff worked quickly to treat the nearly three-year-old pup.

"We were able to cut the collar off and get his leg unstuck. We noticed the tag on his collar said 'Bentley' and had his phone number on it," said Jones.

They dialed the number, ringing until Cyndy Bullock picked up the other end.

"When that call came in my heart hit the floor," recalled Bullock.

Bentley had been missing for nearly seven months, escaping from Bullock's daughter's house as she was watching the dog for her parents.

"We put up pictures, posters, Facebook posts, anything we could think of," expressed Bullock, recounting the countless times she and her husband traveled from their home in Williamsburg to search for Bentley in Chesterfield.

"We'd get calls saying, 'we think we have your dog. We think we saw your dog running.' We'd come back up here and...nothing. We couldn't find him, it wasn't the right dog," she recalled.

So on Tuesday morning, she couldn't believe what the shelter was saying on the other line. The couple rushed up to Chesterfield from Williamsburg with two thoughts on their mind; was he ok and would he remember them.

"When I walked into the shelter, I said 'Bentley' and his little tiny head popped up and he started whining and crying. He was beside himself," said Bullock.

He hasn't left her side since.

"He walked into the house like King Tut. Like 'hey I'm home' you could see it in his gait," laughed Bullock.

His gait is slightly lopsided right now, as he walks with a limp while recovering from that leg injury. All in all, he's doing remarkedly well, as Bullock continues to monitor his health and gets him back up to his normal weight.

"He immediately went right back to the laundry room where the water dish was to get a drink," said Bullock, explaining the creature of habit was falling back into his old routine, even putting himself to bed at night as he snuggles in between his humans.

His sheltie sisters at home are thrilled to have their little brother back under the same roof, corralling him through the rooms.

As for Bullock, she's incredibly grateful for the Brooks family and laughs about Bentley's resemblance to a fox.

"I can definitely see that, with his tail and little ears, not to mention his coloring," she said.

If only dogs could talk, Bentley would have a tale to tell.

