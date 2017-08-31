Woman injured in shooting in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhoo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman injured in shooting in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A woman was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 12:27 p.m. at St. Paul and West Baker streets.

The woman injured in the shooting has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect.

