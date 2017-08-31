VA National Guard, Chesterfield Fire and EMS travel to Texas to help with relief

Forty soldiers with the Virginia National Guard and three rescue technicians with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS departed for Texas Thursday, flying from the Army Aviation support facility in Eastern Henrico to Dallas to help those suffering from the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Harvey.

They departed in seven helicopters. Five of them are Black Hawk, with supplies to last weeks, as they don’t know when they will return to Virginia.

They are headed to Southeast Texas to help with Tropical Storm Harvey relief.

Herbert Stover, a chief warrant officer level three, is one of the 40 people on board. Stover has served for 20 years. He has been a part of hurricane relief efforts in Virginia but never in another state.

“It'll be a unique experience going to another state. We treat it the same though,” Stover said.

Stover and 39 other soldiers are not sure what to expect when they arrive in Texas in two days, but they are prepared for the worst.

There are many people who still need to be rescued and thousands who are still in shelters with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

It’s taking the soldiers three days to get to Dallas because they are stopping in several other states first and the weather may change their course since Harvey is between them and their ultimate destination.

These soldiers don't know their assignments yet and it could change, but it will be along the lines of search and rescue, aerial damage assessment and supply distribution.

“Water is continually moving in flooding events so it could change things in a matter of hours,” Stover said. “Generally, we will be doing search and rescue. I think that’s the primary, another thing will be having to get supplies from different locations.”

They'll do that with the seven helicopters that are flying down.

Sergeant Antonio Williams is in charge of the maintenance team, keeping the choppers up to par. This is his first hurricane relief effort out of state too.

“The crew will tell us if there is something wrong with the aircraft and then we'll trouble shoot it,” Williams said.

Joining the national guard for this mission are three rescue technicians with Chesterfield Fire and EMS who specialize in hoist operations and water rescues. They are also all paramedics.

Jake Britt, a battalion chief, is leading their operation. This is his first time being a part of a hurricane relief effort out of state.

“You're always fearful you always run the worst case scenario in your head, but you go back to your training,” Britt said.

It's what Britt, Williams, and Stover have been training for the last four years, getting ready for this exact moment, to help those in need.

The time these soldiers and rescue technicians are down in Texas right now is fluid.

Governor Terry McAuliffe expects Texas will ask for more help in the days ahead and if need be more recourses will be sent down.

