RVA donation drives for hurricane victims

Here is our current list of local donation drives for hurricane victims:

WashYourWayRVA

4040 Sadler Rd, Glen Allen, Virginia, VA 23060

Clover Hill High School Choir

Stuff the Truck

45-foot truck is parked at the Hancock Village Walmart at 14501 Hancock Village Drive. Donations may be dropped off from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 28.

Mama J's

415 N. 1st Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Fundraising through Sept. 29

Cold Harbor Financial

8052 Elm Drive, J, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Virginia Red Cross

Click here if you would like to donate online

Chesterfield Fusion

Support the Girls in Houston

Types of product: any kind of sanitary pads for women so maxi pads, day pads

Donations taken at 2400 Auger Place in Midlothian

Hanover Tire

4013 Williamsburg Road, Richmond

Food and Water drive, when we have a trailer full we will deliver for all the peril and travesty in Texas. Please drop off at HanoverTire

Items needed:

Can goods

Medicines

Bottled water

Clothing all sizes and ages

May Memorial Baptist Church and Elam Animal Hospital, Inc

