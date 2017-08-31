RVA donation drives for Harvey flooding victims

Virginia Red Cross

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Church

North Chesterfield

(804) 675-7600

Taking all donations on Thursday, Aug. 31. Need diapers, baby formula, sanitary napkins, toiletries and water. Truck leaves Friday morning.

Contact Pastor Daniel Holmes for more information

FEED 23112

Cumberland Athletics

Chesterfield Fusion

Hanover Tire

4013 Williamsburg Road, Richmond

Food and Water drive, when we have a trailer full we will deliver for all the peril and travesty in Texas. Please drop off at HanoverTire

Items needed:

Can goods

Medicines

Bottled water

Clothing all sizes and ages

Richmond Flying Squirrels at the Diamond

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

