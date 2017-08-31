RVA donation drives for Harvey flooding victims

A new treatment to eradicate leukemia in children was just approved by the FDA.More >>
Texas is such a large state, it's hard to imagine what something like Harvey would do if it hit Virginia and the East Coast. A graphic from the National Weather Service shows what would have happened if it did just that.
Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference on Wednesday that 20,000 potholes have been fixed in the City of Richmond since he took office in January.
On Wednesday, NBC12 viewers raised $22,200 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, bringing the two-day total to $43,400.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran is talking about starting the Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest.
