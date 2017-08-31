RVA donation drives for Harvey and Irma victims

Here is our current list of local donation drives for the victims of Harvey and Irma:

Hops for Harvey

The Veil Brewing Co.

1301 Roseneath Road

Mama J's

415 N. 1st Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Cold Harbor Financial

8052 Elm Drive, J, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Hurricane Harvey Clothing Drive

Virginia Red Cross

Click here if you would like to donate online

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Church

North Chesterfield

(804) 675-7600

Taking all donations on Thursday, Aug. 31. Need diapers, baby formula, sanitary napkins, toiletries and water. Truck leaves Friday morning.

Contact Pastor Daniel Holmes for more information

FEED 23112

Cumberland Athletics

Chesterfield Fusion

Support the Girls in Houston

Types of product: any kind of sanitary pads for women so maxi pads, day pads

Donations taken at 2400 Auger Place in Midlothian

Hanover Tire

4013 Williamsburg Road, Richmond

Food and Water drive, when we have a trailer full we will deliver for all the peril and travesty in Texas. Please drop off at HanoverTire

Items needed:

Can goods

Medicines

Bottled water

Clothing all sizes and ages

May Memorial Baptist Church and Elam Animal Hospital, Inc

Richmond Flying Squirrels at the Diamond

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to add your organization to the list, send an email to newsroom@nbc12.com with the subject "Harvey donation drive"

