RVA gives back to Harvey victims

Richmonders are answering the call to action to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. Here are some of the ways people are helping:

Three VCU police officers are using their own time and money to travel down. Officer Chirs Kesler, Officer Rigot and Officer Finch will head down on Saturday to help with search and rescue efforts. Their GoFundMe site says: "We have partnered with an organization called RAM (Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps) and we will be conducting a search and rescue mission every day that we are there. Though the primary function of this organization is medical care, they have two boats that they are letting us use to bring these people out of their flooded homes and into a safe place."

The officers are not being sent by VCU, so they will be paying for food, supplies and gas.

St. Edward Epiphany Catholic School in Chesterfield is adopting True Cross Catholic School in Dickinson, Texas. True Cross Catholic is under water, and the principal is not sure how much is lost. In the mean time, St. Edward students are raising funds in various ways to help the students 1,400 miles away. Their press release says: "SEES students are hosting their first fundraiser Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, for their Texas counterparts. Every student who brings at least $1 gets a uniform-free day at SEES. SEES Students are also organizing a bake sale, as well as working together to author a children's book, with all proceeds going directly to help TCCS."

The school is also selling "Together in Love & Faith" t-shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going to True Cross Catholic School. The t-shirts, with youth and adult sizes available, can be ordered online at https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/sees/truecross. Youth t-shirts sell for $15 and adult t-shirts sell for $20.

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Church in Chesterfield is sending a truck of supplies to Houston.

"We are also taking boats to assist in the rescue efforts in Houston," says Pastor Daniel Holmes. "We will take all donations for the victims in Houston Thursday, August 31, 2017. They are in need of diapers and baby formula, also sanitary napkins and toiletries. Water is a must!" Mt. Gilead is taking donations until 4 p.m. Thursday. The church is located at 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd. Richmond, VA."

Here is a list of more local donation drives:

