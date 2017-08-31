Hopewell City Manager: 'We have a finance reporting problem'

NBC 12 is getting answers into the city of Hopewell’s ongoing issues when it comes to reporting its finances.

The state requires localities to make public how money is coming and where it’s being spent but Hopewell hasn’t done so in years. The matter came to a head this week when a council member requested the state Auditor of Public Accounts get involved and meet with city leaders about Hopewell’s finances.

Last year, the city’s Finance Director was fired and today is the City Manager’s last day on the job after announcing retirement.

So what will happen now? Brent Solomon is digging into these issues and more for NBC12 News First at 4.

