VA man's drone app is implemented by FAA for Harvey recovery

Navy veteran and Chesapeake Tech developer, Tom Walker, has a brand new app that the Federal Aviation Administration is fast-tracking for help with Harvey.

In an NBC12 News report on Monday, we introduced DroneUp, which aggregates drone pilots around the country and ranks them based on their experience and certifications. The app's purpose is to alert volunteer pilots to complete "missions" near them. Missions range from finding a missing pet to finding a family trapped on top of their home during a flood.

On Thursday, the FAA has given DroneUp the green light to start using Houston area drone pilots for search and survey efforts. DroneUp says it has about 300 drone pilots already registered in this Houston area since the app went live on Sunday, though there are currently more "missions" than pilots available. The company is urging any and all drone pilots to download and register the free app and help authorities survey the damage in Texas.

