Henrico Police searching for missing man 'believed to be endangered'

Henrico Police need your help to find a man that they say "is believed to be endangered."

Brian James McGowan, 52, was last seen on Aug. 18 leaving his home in western Henrico.

McGowan is described as a white male, about six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima with Virginia license plate BRIANJ.

Call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have seen McGowan.

