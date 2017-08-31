NWS graphic shows impact Harvey would have made if it hit East Coast

The area of damage Harvey could have made if it hit the East Coast. (Source: NWS)

Texas is such a large state, it's hard to imagine what something like Harvey would do if it hit Virginia and the East Coast.

A graphic from the National Weather Service shows what would have happened if it did just that.

If Harvey had hit the east coast, it would stretch from parts just north of the Richmond-Viewing area, devastating D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia, and hitting all the way past New York City.

