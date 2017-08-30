Southern Baptist convention of Virginia to send hundreds of volunteers to Texas

Ben Brinkley is the coordinator of a disaster relief team at Staples Mill Road Baptist Church in Glen Allen.

"Are you willing to put others ahead of you?" he asked. "As a Christian, we are called to put others ahead of us."

To humbly serve others is something Brinkley is passionate about, and it's the reason he is continuing to wait by the phone for a call letting him know volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia will be headed to Texas to aid in disaster relief.

"These are people who work full-time jobs. They'll be asking for time off from work just to serve people hundreds of miles away," said Ishmael Labiosa with the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia.

Labiosa says there are 80,000 trained disaster relief volunteers within the Southern Baptist Convention. In times of devastation, volunteers head to places with yellow shirts, and disaster relief trailers. In Texas, they plan to provide mobile shower and food units, give people toiletries and place to wash and dry their clothes.

They will also help with the rebuilding process by going into flood damaged homes, helping clean out the mold, and treat the homes so mold will not continue to grow.

"It's just a mess to clean up, so it will take time. This won't be a quick fix," explained Labiosa. "It's going to be us there for weeks helping out."

Brinkley says his church first started their disaster relief team in January with 30 people interested. Now, with the possibility of actually leaving and going to serve approaching. He has no hesitations.

Anyone interested in volunteering still has some time, there is an online training course. The SBCV is also accepting donations, but they say gift cards are extremely helpful for families during this time.

