VCU doctor speaks about new leukemia treatment

A new treatment to eradicate leukemia in children was just approved by the FDA. CAR-T cell therapy is a huge advancement for kids and families battling B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL, one of the most common forms of the disease.

"One of our goals, is to try to get the message across in the media, that cancer is not a death sentence,” said Dr. Seth Corey, chief doctor of pediatric hematology-oncology at VCU Massey Cancer Center and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Corey not only treats children fighting cancer, he researches how to eradicate it. Corey says CAR-T therapy, or Kymriah, has been 20 years in the making. Patients under 25 years old, who weren't successful with chemotherapy or bone marrow transfers now have a new weapon and another chance.

"For a child with refractory or persistent leukemia, this is a magic bullet that has resulted in disease cured," continued Corey.

Doctors take a patient's blood and send it to the lab. White blood cells are then genetically rewired to identify cancer cells. The cells are reinjected into the body and go to work eliminating cancer cells.

"It's like Pac-Man, where you have a T-cell that can recognize a leukemia cell and gobble it up," said Corey with a smile.

Along with Kymriah, the FDA also approved a second drug that will help with the side effects of the treatment like fever or even the risk of a coma. Kymriah not only wipes out cancer cells but other kids of cells, too.

CAR-T treatment hasn't yet been approved for adults because children are actually much better in withstanding its side effects. The therapy is also being researched in different kinds of cancer and diseases.

