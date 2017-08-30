Restaurant Report: Foods not kept at proper temperatures

Not keeping foods at proper temperatures was a common violation for a couple of restaurants on their last health inspections. One restaurant worker was also caught touching raw meat and then food about to be served to customers, according to the health inspector. However, the restaurants have taken steps to correct their problems.

Brick Oven Bistro at 139 Hill Carter Parkway in Ashland had five priority violations. The inspector noted that an employee handled raw ground beef then ready-to-eat foods wearing the same gloves, mozzarella and pizza sauce were not being kept cold enough on the prep line, and the time pizza, Stromboli, and calzones were sitting out was not being tracked. The report shows all violations were corrected during the inspection. The inspector went back the next day to help them develop a risk control plan for cold holding and time control.

Up next, Italian House in South Park Mall in Colonial Heights had three priority violations, five priority foundation, and one core violation. Among them, the report says chicken wings and chicken fingers were not being kept hot enough in a display case, and lettuce and cheese were not being kept cold enough. Staff voluntarily threw them out and corrected two other violations during the inspection. When the inspector returned ten days later, all the violations were corrected.

We gave this week's NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Burger Bach at 101 Heaths Way in Midlothian. The restaurant is a New Zealand inspired gastro pub known for its grass fed beef. It has aced its last three health inspections in a row.

