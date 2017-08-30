Neighborhood Health Watch: Chronic Rhinosinusitis and Cognitive Dysfunction

In this week's Neighborhood Health Watch, our topic is Chronic Rhinosinusitis and Cognitive Dysfunction.

People with this condition often complain of brain fog or the inability to think straight or function at a high level. Some say the quality of life is worse than patients dealing with congestive heart failure, COPD, and Parkinson's disease. CRS affects people from all walks of life. Symptoms last longer and make you more tired than a regular sinus infection.

Dr. George Tarasidis with Chippenham Hospital says it breaks down into two categories, acute and chronic.

“In the acute type, it really is an infectious process where there bacteria that are super infecting the mucus and causing problems," said Dr. Tarasidis.

So, every sinus infection is not this condition? In the chronic form, patients are really suffering from an inflammatory type disease, and that's a disease of the or the membrane in the lining of the sinus where it's not functioning in the way it should. It's getting swollen and causing problems. So, the mainstay of therapy for chronic rhinosinusitis are topical anti-inflammatory or nasal steroids. We couple that with surgery in patients who are more severe and unable to responds to the medical therapy, and surgery is really designed to open up the sinus and allow delivery of those medications," said Dr. Tarasidis.

Dr. Tarasidis says surgery does provide permanent relief for some patients but others must continue to treat inflammation with topical anti-inflammatory or nasal steroids.

