Charlottesville mayor apologizes for behavior following closed session

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer gave an apology for his behavior following a city council closed session meeting, according to WVIR.

WVIR says city officials gathered inside a City Hall conference room around 2 p.m. on Wednesday to "discuss the performance and discipline of an elected official."

The closed session meeting ended just after 5 p.m., and the mayor addressed the press and gave an apology to Charlottesville residents, city councilors and the chief of police.

Signer was criticized for the handling of the Unite the Right rally events that happened on Aug. 12, which includes a Facebook post blaming Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas for what happened.

As a result, WVIR reports the mayor will not be allowed to meet with senior staff without another councilor present. He is also prohibited to make statements on social media as the mayor without City Council's permission.

