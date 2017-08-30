Homeless Richmond vet given a job and a home

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving. Henry Williams fixes bikes for the new rental business, RVA Bike Share which is his way moving to keep his balance.

Before working at Main Street Station, Williams sat outside. He lived out here until recently when he told a worker here he wanted control of his life.

"One day, I spoke to one of the employees and I explained my situation to them," Williams said.

He told them he’s a Richmond native, Army vet, dishonorably discharged. Williams started using heroin, and his addiction led him to Chicago.

"When you talk about emotionally – whew," Williams said as he shook his head.

Homeless and chasing the next needle, Williams says, one day a Red Cross worker who turned down the wrong Chicago street, found him lying on the ground in January of 2014, one of the coldest Chicago winters on record.

"I was taken to hospital in Chicago, Illinois where I was pronounced clinically dead -- and ha," he said.

Eleven percent of his body was frozen, weak from the heroin. But Williams says for some reason, that wouldn't become clear until later -- he survived.

"It had ended for me, but I was given another chance at life," said Williams.

He came back to Richmond, still using drugs but desperate to leave the heroin behind him. He said he was "looking for a way out."

The Main Street Station worker he told his situation to said she could find him a job and wondered when could he start. He told her, “right now."

“A lot of people want to help veterans, [but] they just don't know how," Jim Duffney said. Duffney runs Corps Logistics, which just launched RVA Bike Share this week. He heard Williams' story, gave him a job, put him in an apartment, buys his medicine to kick heroin -- and Williams works.

"I'm not afraid of telling them I love them, and they're not afraid of telling me that they love me. Because what is this? This is a family. Mr. Williams is now in a family -- we got him," Duffney said.

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving -- Einstein said that. Henry Williams lives it.

As it grows, RVA Bike Share will employ more of Richmond's homeless veterans, and Williams will train them how to fix bikes, a reason for a second chance at life.

"There [were] times when I felt like giving up. There [were] times when I felt like ending it all. My better judgment said, 'You can do it. Just keep pushing forward.' "

You can take RVA Bike Share for a ride by downloading its app to your smart phone. As for Williams, he says he's been clean for eight months.

