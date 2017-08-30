Flying Squirrels to donate $2,000 for Harvey relief efforts

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are joining hurricane relief efforts, donating $2,000.

The Red Cross will be on hand at the team's games from Thursday through Sunday at the Diamond collecting cash donations from fans, all of which will be matched by minor league baseball charities.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Squirrels will join the VCU Basketball team for a supply drive at the Diamond, all of which will be transported to the Houston area.

