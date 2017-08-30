Loosened lug nuts: a driver's warning to others in Chesterfield

A driver is warning others after a terrifying situation in Chesterfield, believing someone intentionally loosened the lug nuts on his tire which caused it to tear off the vehicle.

Ryan Swiney was driving on Chippenham Parkway Wednesday morning when he heard the grinding of metal seconds before his tire tore off the vehicle.

"The front of [the Jeep] came crashing down onto the rotor, it started to turn to the right and slide sideways," recalled Swiney. He added, "as the vehicle started to tip up on the left side, I'm looking at the pavement."

Ryan Swiney was able to get his car to the side of the road and says a VDOT worker driving nearby immediately realized what was happening and jumped into action. Swiney says that worker blocked his vehicle from oncoming traffic, quickly putting up cones to warn other drivers.

"So, the lug nut was loosened about a third of the way off the wheel stud," he explained while showing the twists of metal he pulled from his car. When he inspected the bolts, he believes someone loosened them which caused the wheel to fly off.

He shared the story on social media, where multiple people said the same thing happened to them.

"The fact there are so many people coming out saying they had similar experiences, it's scary," he expressed.

Chesterfield police are aware of the incident and are investigating similar situations.

On June 20th, the wheel of a vehicle fell off after lug nuts were reportedly removed. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but the investigation indicates another car parked in the same section of Bailey Bridge Road was also hit. Someone tampered with lug nuts on two wheels of that second vehicle.

Another report made on August 22nd shows a victim reported two lug nuts missing from one wheel on her vehicle.

The next day on August 23rd, a report states all five lug nuts were removed from one wheel of a vehicle. Police believe it was an attempt to seal the wheel. This occurred on Genito Road.

Police stress that at this point there's no indication any of the incidents are related. They encourage anyone who believes their vehicles have been tampered with to call police immediately.

