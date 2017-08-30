High school football schedule changes for this week - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football schedule changes for this week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Several high school football games have been moved up to Thursday due to expected rain on Friday night. See below for the affected games, and we will continue to update this list as more changes come into our newsroom.

Henrico @ Hermitage- Thursday, 7:00pm

Smithfield @ Dinwiddie- Thursday, 7:00pm

Woodside @ Highland Springs- Thursday. 7:30pm

L.C. Bird @ Thomas Dale- Friday, 6:00pm

