Farmville woman dies in Nottoway crash

A woman died in a crash in Nottoway early Wednesday morning after hitting a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say around 8:55 a.m., a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on Route 460 Business when the driver ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, which caused the pickup run off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Betsy G. Evans, 44, of Farmville died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, who police say is a 15-year-old girl, was flown to VCU Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

