Closer look at task force on public safety following violence in Charlottesville

Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran is talking about starting the Task Force on Public Safety Preparedness and Response to Civil Unrest.

The task force will review the local and state response before, during and after the violent events in Charlottesville that happened on Aug. 11 and 12. Secretary Moran says one of the most important things being looked at is the permitting process when it comes to state property. He says he hopes that model can be applied on a local level.

“We have 134 very separate jurisdictions throughout Virginia. We want to be of assistance in terms of balancing the constitutional rights of free speech and Second Amendment rights and those of public safety,” says secretary Moran.

Moran says right now, the state is looking for a group that can conduct the "independent, comprehensive after action review” of the events in Charlottesville.

“We want to take a look from a national perspective,” said Moran. “I think a lot can be learned from Charlottesville.”

Moran also says intel was received at the beginning of August about potential violent clashes between the white supremacists and counter groups.

