Mayor: 20,000 potholes fixed in Richmond

Mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference on Wednesday that 20,000 potholes have been fixed in the City of Richmond since he took office in January.

Last year, the mayor said 18,000 had been fixed all year.

“When I ran for mayor, I told folks I would focus like a laser on fixing potholes,” Stoney said.

The undertaking was completed by three Department of Public Works crews that consisted of city employees and temporary workers. The crews filled approximately 50 potholes each day.

Bobby Vincent is the director for the Department of Public Works.

“We appreciate the mayor fighting for us in regards to getting the dollars and working with the council for us to get money for alleys,” Vincent said.

Seven-hundred thousand dollars to be exact was re-appropriated this budget season so crews could fix alleys around the city too.

“As of today, we've completed and repaired 1,000 alleys in the City of Richmond,” Stoney said. “That is 70 miles of alleys. We are going to get to 1,300 by the end of September.”

That is approximately 86 miles. The city also set aside 400-thousand dollars to keep overgrown grass, trimmed.

“Last year, September 2016 there were 2,630 open requests and only half of them were more than a month old. As of the end of August, there are only 265 open requests and 96 percent are less than two weeks old,” Stoney said.

But the work is far from done. The mayor says now, there are fewer than 50 open "pot hole" tickets in the system, but they get new requests every day. The city also said they hope to never have an open request in the system for more than two weeks.

There are a total of 3,000 alleys in Richmond, so if 1,300 are fixed by September, there are still 1,700 that need to be fixed.

There is also the fact that potholes are a temporary fix and that the roads around Richmond need to be paved.

These latest developments come after an announcement in April by the city about their DPW crews going into overdrive to fix streets in the city and a pothole-palooza in January that fixed 2,500 potholes.

If you spot an unsightly pothole, alley or area of grass report it by calling the city’s customer care hotline 311 or through Richmond’s SeeClickFix website.

The Department of Public Works also said they are preparing for the upcoming winter by purchasing two pothole patching machines that are capable of fixing 50 potholes per day.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12