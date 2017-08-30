3 rules of the road when seeing a stopped school bus in VA

As Central Virginia schools go back in full force on Sept. 5, motorists should be reminded of the rules of the road when a bus is stopped.

The Department of Education has three reminders for drivers of when they're supposed to stop:

When approaching a school bus with flashing signals or flashing signals and an extended stop sign, you must stop and remain stopped until all children are clear and the bus moves again.

You must also stop if the bus is loading/unloading children and the signal devices are not working properly.

You do not have to stop if you are traveling in the opposite direction on roadways separated by a physical barrier or unpaved media area

The Department of Education also reminds children to stay at least 10 feet away from the bus until the driver says it is OK to enter.

Children are also encouraged to not play or run while waiting for the bus to arrive.

"Help your children learn the rules and make school bus safety a success," the Department of Education says.

