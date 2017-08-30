Vehicle flips onto 2nd vehicle in crash on Midlothian Tnpk

Chesterfield Police are investigating a bizarre crash where one vehicle ended up on top of another.More >>
The family of a 17-year-old girl, who was killed in chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 a week ago, has established a scholarship fund.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 75-year-old South Chesterfield man died after crashing at the intersection of Matoaca Road and River Road late Monday.More >>
Chesterfield police have secured arrest warrants in connection with a grand larceny that happened in a neighborhood on Monday evening.More >>
Chesterfield police responded to an unexploded ordnance at a construction site on Friday.More >>
