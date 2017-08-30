Vehicle flips onto 2nd vehicle in crash on Midlothian Tnpk

Chesterfield Police are investigating a bizarre crash where one vehicle ended up on top of another vehicle on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 10400 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near the Kickback Jack's restaurant.

No one was injured, but police are still trying to figure out what led to the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12