Country band Alabama returning to Innsbrook

Country music's Alabama is returning to Innsbrook in September for the venue's season finale.

Tickets for the Sept. 29 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at innsbrookafterhours.com.

The concert was originally scheduled in Fredericksburg, but was moved to Richmond "to accommodate production and staffing needs," Innsbrook After Hours said in a news release.

Tickets for the Fredericksburg concert will be honored at Innsbrook. For anyone unable to attend, refunds will be made available.

Alabama has sold 73 million albums in the past four decades and have charted 43 No. 1 singles.

The band has also won more than 170 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards.

