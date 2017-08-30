Multiple larcenies from vehicles reported in Hanover

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says five residents reported a larceny from a vehicle on Monday. In each case, all the vehicles had been left unlocked and valuable items were in the vehicles.

Officers responded to the larcenies in the 7400 block of Overlook Drive, 7100 block of Edgewood Road and the 7400 block of Ridge Way.

The sheriff's office urges anyone in these areas with security cameras to contact officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12