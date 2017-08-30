Jack Brown's donating profits to Harvey relief

Through the week, all Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint locations are donating 100 percent of its profits to help with the Hurricane Harvey aftermath.

The restaurant has 10 locations in the U.S., including one at 5810 Grove Ave. in Richmond. (Click here for other locations, including several more in Virginia.)

Jack Brown's focuses on burgers and craft beers. The company says on its website that the restaurant "happens to sell a really fantastic burger, and the menu is purposely simple."

