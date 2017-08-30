Chick-fil-A offers free Chick-n-Minis through 10:30 a.m.

The offer is limited to one free entrée per person at participating restaurants.More >>
Dozens of Red Cross volunteers from Virginia are in southeast Texas helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Buckingham Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old toddler that wandered away from his residence Tuesday morning has been found.More >>
Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are reporting numerous crashes on roads throughout Central Virginia on Tuesday morning.More >>
Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.More >>
