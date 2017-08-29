Deltaville residents glad tropical depression was not bad

Virginia's coastal region was pounded with heavy wind all day, as a part of a different tropical system. Thankfully, the tropical depression did not flood many areas too badly.

“The wells gonna run dry and see, what little bit of water I do have is gonna go away," said Teri Lowe. Her house was one of the few dozen that lost power on Tuesday and with it, her ability to pump well water.

"Wasn't as bad as I thought it was gonna be, ya know. It was downpouring rain, but everybody was driving safely so it wasn't really that bad," she said.

Lowe and her husband just bought a Deltaville home in November. They were not living in the area in October 2015 when the area was hit hard.

Jay Williams told NBC12 in 2015 that "everybody loses stuff. There's stuff floating in the water. It'll take another two weeks to clean this mess up out of the water, probably."

Thankfully, this go-round, the flood-prone bay front homes were spared. Everyone we talked with on Tuesday said they weren't really expecting much from this storm.

“I didn't think it would even come near us at all, but ya know, looking at the forecast, I thought it was just going to bypass when it got to the Outer Banks. I thought it was going to pass on by really," Lowe said of this week’s storm. "I mean, it's a little more than we would've got in a thunderstorm only because now we've lost power."

