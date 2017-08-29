Mother of teen shot in face speaks about recovery and battle to keep family safe

In Richmond, the tragedy continues to mount for a mother trying to overcome violence and keep a roof over her children's heads. Nakita Bush had to be pulled away from a murder scene on Creighton Road on Monday. She fell to the ground after learning her cousin was murdered. Now, she's battling even more heartbreak.

Bush says she's being kicked out of her apartment for something she never saw coming - another round of violence, this time involving her teenage daughter.

"My daughter ran out the room and said, ‘I'm hit,' " Bush explained.

Now, she is going back and forth to get her 16-year-old daughter, Dynasty, medical care.

"She's been to several different doctors. She has to have plastic surgery,” Bush added.

The teenager was upstairs earlier this month when teenagers arrived shooting into the home.

"It went through the walls, the closets," Bush said.

Dynasty was not the intended target, yet the bullet struck her face. Bush say two teens were arrested and two others are on the loose.

"They have adults that are putting the guns in their hands because they know they're getting less time,” Bush said.

She's been too afraid to return home, but soon, she won't be able to after hearing from her landlord.

"He said about his property being damaged. He wanted me out. He sent me a letter in the mail,” she said.

A letter from attorneys shows a court sided with the landlord.

"The shelters say they're full. Every shelter we've called, all the shelters, the churches. So what else is there for her to do?" said family friend Ebony Jones.

Bush says she had to stop working to aid in her daughter's recovery. This as tragedy continues to hit close to home. On Monday, the family learned their loved one was shot and killed near Creighton Court.

"It's bloodshed every day. Every day,” Jones said.

Bush is wondering how much more she can endure, especially as she tries to keep a roof over the heads of not just herself, but her three children as well.

"I don't know where to go,” Bush said.

She has been checking in and out of hotels since her daughter was shot, but she says the money is running out. A victim's assistance program is helping her get another hotel Tuesday night, but the future remains unclear as the family tries to get through tragedy after tragedy.

