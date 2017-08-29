Suspicious bag with stolen items found near dumpster at Short Pump Town Center

Henrico police and fire hazmat crews responded to an incident at Short Pump Town Center on Tuesday afternoon where a suspicious bag was found near a dumpster.

A security officer at the mall noticed a person leaving a backpack near a dumpster on the north side of the mall in the service access area. Henrico police say the officer had suspicions and called Henrico Emergency Services after investigating.

Crews responded to the report of a suspicious bag around 4:20 p.m. The Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team investigated and discovered that the bag contained stolen items from a clothing store at the mall.

Officials will review surveillance footage and continue investigating. Police currently do not have a suspect.

"There was no threat to public safety, and mall operations were not impacted," said Henrico police.

