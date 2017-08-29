Spike Lee to appear at Virginia Film Festival

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

Mother of Charlottesville victim speaks out at MTV awards

The Virginia Film Festival will welcome award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee to this year's event.

Lee will present two films. One will be his Oscar-nominated documentary "Four Little Girls," which is about the1963 bombing of the 16th Street Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

He will also present a short video called "I Can't Breathe," which mixes footage of the choke hold death of Eric Garner with the similar death of the Radio Raheem character in "Do The Right Thing."

Tickets for the Virginia Film Festival go on sale on Friday, Sept. 29.

The festival runs from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12