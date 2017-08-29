LPGA announces 3-year extension with Kingsmill Resourt

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Kingsmill Resort announced a contract extension for the Kingsmill Championship for the next three years. Kingsmill Resort, which is located in Williamsburg, has been hosting the Kingsmill Championship tournament annually since 2003.

“We are thrilled Kingsmill Resort has extended our long-term partnership as it ensures that we will continue the rich tradition of showcasing the best golfers in the world, at one of the very best resorts in the world,” said LPGA Commissioner Michael Whan. “Everything at Kingsmill is first class – from the beautiful resort, to the championship River Course, to the incredible volunteers, to the way they treat players and fans alike.”

According to a press release, the contract extension allows the LPGA to continue to add to the list of past Kingsmill Championship winners, which includes LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak and Karrie Webb.

“Kingsmill Resort is honored and incredibly excited to once again partner with the LPGA Tour as we announce the extension of a 35-year-old tradition of professional golf being played at Kingsmill Resort,” Kingsmill Resort’s Chief Operations Officer John Hilker said. “On behalf of our staff and the thousands of volunteers that make the Kingsmill Championship possible, we look forward to working within the Hampton Roads community to provide individuals, families and juniors an opportunity to create and share lifelong memories surrounding the game of golf.”

