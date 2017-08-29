Redskins' Colt McCoy donates boat, funds for Harvey relief efforts

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, a Texas native, is donating his boat and funds to help relief efforts from Harvey.

McCoy lent his 16-foot boat to his friends to help evacuate families on the west side of Houston. The Redskins says he also donated money to organizations that "will help purchase more boats to canvas flooded areas, bringing supplies and transportation to those stranded by the storm."

“That’s the least I can do from here,” McCoy said Tuesday after practice. “It’s tough. I don’t have a family in Houston, but everybody in America knows somebody from Houston -- there’s six million people there. It certainly has affected a lot of my friends and family. I’m just trying to do the things that I can from up here to help out.”

McCoy's said his brother's wife's family left the area with their pets and headed to Austin, which is where he stays during the off season and most of his family lives now.

“Everybody got out of there,” McCoys said of his sister-in-law’s family. “Unfortunately they don’t know what’s going on or how bad it’s going to be yet. They’re back in Austin now and it’s just a waiting game trying figure out when they can get back.”

McCoy grew up in the Dallas suburb of Tuscola.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12