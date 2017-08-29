Henrico horse trainer travels to Houston to rescue stranded animals

Patrick McKann, a horse trainer from Henrico, is packing up a livestock trailer with a horse, livestock and pet supplies, plus donations for people, and departing for Houston on Wednesday night. He's bringing a fellow horse trainer and livestock veterinarian to help aid Harvey victims, both humans and animals. But McKann and his crew are focusing on horses, abandoned livestock and other animals.

Harrowing images are surfacing of horses submerged up to their necks in water, trapped in barns. McKann is accepting all donations for his effort- including horse, livestock and pet supplies, food, bottled water, clothing, and monetary donations.

McKann says he'll be making repeated trips to Texas.

Donations can be d ropped off at:

Champion Saddlery North in Doswell

Champion Saddlery South in Midlothian

Southern States in Henrico

Ashland Feed and Seed in Ashland

Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12