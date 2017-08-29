Woman walking home from work sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating after a woman reported a sexual assault near Nine Mile Road.

It happened on Aug. 24 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 5800 block of Nine Mile Road. The victim said she was walking home from work when an unknown man with a gun approached her and attacked.

The suspect is described as a "black male in his twenties, five-feet-five-inches tall wearing a camouflage shirt."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12