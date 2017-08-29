Sheriff's office searching for missing 2-year-old boy in Buckingham

The Buckingham Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old toddler last seen at his residence Tuesday morning.

The toddler has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing yellow boots, a camouflage jacket and a red hat with a tractor on it.

The sheriff's office says he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of Deer Run Road.

The sheriff's office is conducting a ground search in the area after the child was reported missing.

A photo of the child was not available.

