Sheriff's office searching for missing 2-year-old boy in Buckingham

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
BUCKINGHAM, VA (WWBT) -

The Buckingham Sheriff's Office is searching for a 2-year-old toddler last seen at his residence Tuesday morning. 

The toddler has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing yellow boots, a camouflage jacket and a red hat with a tractor on it. 

The sheriff's office says he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of Deer Run Road.

The sheriff's office is conducting a ground search in the area after the child was reported missing. 

A photo of the child was not available.

