Missing 2-year-old boy in Buckingham found

The Buckingham Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old toddler that wandered away from his residence Tuesday morning has been found.

The boy disappeared around 10:15 a.m. from the 5600 block of Deer Run Road. The Sheriff's Office sent out a notice just before 2 p.m. saying the boy was found.

The Sheriff's Office says the child "has been checked out by rescue and is fine. He has been reunited with his parents."

