Police ID man fatally shot in 'turf war' in Richmond's East End

Richmond Police have released the identity of the man fatally shot near N. 29th Street and Nine Mile Road on Monday.

Joie Wyche was found around 5 p.m. suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The 26-year-old was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

"Here we are again on another scene," said Chief Al Durham. The frustration was visible in his eyes when he spoke out about yet another fatal shooting in Richmond.

Witnesses say Wyche had just gotten out of his car - a burgundy Malibu - when about four to six gunshots rang out, followed by half a dozen more shortly afterward.

Neighbors say a turf war is playing out among the courts of Richmond.

"We don't own any turf. We don't own any real estate… Fighting over property that doesn’t even belong to us. If you don't pay any taxes on it, I don't care if you pay the mortgage, it's not your property,” said an unidentified neighbor.

Police are calling on the public to come forward with tips. Call Crime Solvers at 804-780-1000.

