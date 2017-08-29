4 RPD officers file lawsuit, claim unpaid overtime for Jones' security detail

Four Richmond Police officers, who were assigned to former Mayor Dwight Jones' security detail, are suing the city for back wages.

The suit alleges the officers were required to work unpaid overtime. It claims the officers weren't paid because the city didn't want to get called out on wasteful government spending.

Jones' security detail usually got called out when it came time to settle on a city budget.

Yearly costs varied from $300,000 to well over half a million.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12