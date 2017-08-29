Tropical depression closes Busch Gardens, Water Country USA

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, Water Country USA will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29. We're sorry for any inconvenience. Watch for further updates. — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) August 29, 2017

Busch Gardens Williamsburg also will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 29 due to inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience. Stay safe. — Busch Gardens VA (@BuschGardensVA) August 29, 2017

The announcement comes as Tropical Depression 10 makes its way up the east coast.

The storm is expected to bring one to two inches of rain to the Richmond area. It's a different story along the bay, where a Gale Warning is up through 11 p.m. Winds over the open waters could top 50 mph at times, with wave heights in the four feet to six feet range.

