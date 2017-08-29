Tropical depression closes Busch Gardens, Water Country USA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tropical depression closes Busch Gardens, Water Country USA

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Water Country USA Source: Water Country USA
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The announcement comes as Tropical Depression 10 makes its way up the east coast.

The storm is expected to bring one to two inches of rain to the Richmond area. It's a different story along the bay, where a Gale Warning is up through 11 p.m. Winds over the open waters could top 50 mph at times, with wave heights in the four feet to six feet range.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly