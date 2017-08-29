How to donate to Harvey relief fund through cell phone

If you'd like to donate to the Harvey relief fund, you can do so safely from your smartphone.

The Red Cross is one of many groups leading the charge in those flood relief efforts right now, and the Red Cross is encouraging people to donate by text.

Texting the word Harvey to 90999 allows you to donate $10.

NBC12 partnered up with the Red Cross on Tuesday and Wednesday, and viewers raised $43,400.

The Salvation Army and Save the Children are also on the ground helping flood victims there and excepting donations by text.

How does this work? Charities team up with a donations processor, which works with cell phone providers to set up specific donation amounts, which then show up on users cell phone bills.

There are a few caveats. Regular message rates apply. So, you have to pay for that text, and there are limits to what you can donate by phone. If you want to give a big amount, you're better off making that donation through the charities' website.

You also need to make sure you know if the donation is a one-time event or if you are agreeing to a monthly donation.

After a disaster like Harvey, con-artists pray on kind hearted people by setting up phony charities.

The best advice is to stick with safe and well-established relief groups like the Red Cross.

