Numerous crashes reported throughout Central VA

Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are reporting numerous crashes on roads throughout Central Virginia on Tuesday morning.

Much of the area is seeing moderate rainfall as a storms moves up the Atlantic coast. Some areas of the area have already seen nearly an inch of rain since midnight.

Up to 2 inches of rain is expected in Central Virginia.

NBC12's Candice Smith has additional updates:

ALERT: Left lane closed I-85 North near I-95 following crash. Expect heavy delays. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/CKfzBZ5bPt — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) August 29, 2017

ALERT: Vehicles facing opposite direction following crash along I-64 West at Staples Mill. Expect delays. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/GLQxFUw7JW — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) August 29, 2017

