Numerous crashes reported throughout Central VA

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are reporting numerous crashes on roads throughout Central Virginia on Tuesday morning. 

Much of the area is seeing moderate rainfall as a storms moves up the Atlantic coast. Some areas of the area have already seen nearly an inch of rain since midnight. 

Up to 2 inches of rain is expected in Central Virginia. 

NBC12's Candice Smith has additional updates: 

